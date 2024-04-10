Pokemon Go is bringing Bellsprout as the April 2024 Community Day Pokemon

The Flower Pokemon will be seen blossoming all day long

A week into April and we’ve already seen the Sizeable Surprises and Community Day Classic events in Pokémon Go. With the remainder of the month still left, there’s a tonne of content in store for trainers, including the monthly Community Day event, which will be spearheaded by Bellsprout.

Bellsprout, the Flower Pokémon, will be part of April 2024’s Community Day event on the 20th. Between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time, the Pokémon will show up more frequently in the wild, giving you a chance to catch it multiple times alongside its shiny variant. Get your hands on enough Bellsprouts to evolve it, and you’ll have a Victreebel that knows the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

As always, a variety of bonuses will remain live for the duration of the event. You will earn 3x Stardust and 2x Candy for catching Pokémon alongside a 2x chance of receiving Candy XL if you're above level 31. Lure Modules and Incense will last for three hours. In addition, you can make a few extra Special Trades for cheaper as well.

The party doesn’t stop at 5:00 pm, because the next five hours after that will feature the bonus raid battles. Weepinbell will be part of four-star raids and beating it will ensure that Bellsprout appears around that Gym for the next 30 minutes. Do note that you can only join these battles using Raid Passes and not the Remote ones.

Another way to rake in that Bellsprout Candy is through Field Research, which offers more encounters with the Pokémon alongside additional Stardust and Great Balls. Finally, you can head on over to the in-game shop and purchase two of the Community Day bundles for PokéCoins or the Web Store bundle costing $4.99.

