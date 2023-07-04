Little You 3D launches summer design competition that will give away a 3D printed figure to the lucky winner

Preferred Partner Feature

Sheloo Inc has announced an exciting new competition for Little You 3D, letting players unleash their creativity with a special summer design contest. In particular, players can let their imaginations run wild as they design their original character using the app, making sure to incorporate all the splashy elements of the season as they soak in the sun, sand and sea.

In the Little You 3D Summer Vacation Design Contest, players can tinker around with the app to craft their summer masterpiece, then post it on the official gallery to score a 3D printed version of their character if they're picked as the winner. Players can also wear their creations proudly with the studio's option to add a hook on top of 2cm mini toys - now, players can don their personal figures as jewellery merch for some cool swag.

In case you're not familiar with Little You 3D, this browser-based game lets kids (and adults!) of all ages customise their in-game avatar and have the 3D-printed version delivered to their doorstep as the ultimate extension of their online persona. Whether you're diving into a rowdy board game with your family or letting your inner fashionista run wild in the Dress-Up game, you can use these figures to express your in-game personality best.

If you're keen on giving it a go yourself, you can head on over to the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.