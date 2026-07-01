Pokémon TCG Live set to receive 30th expansion content early this fall

Pokemon Trading Card Live is set to offer the 30th anniversary expansion content early

Get your hands on the new cards and see them a day ahead of the full release this fall

This year marks the 30th anniversary of one of the biggest franchises in gaming

Pokémon is a franchise that has arguably defined gaming for the better part of thirty years. And now, the franchise is set to celebrate that momentous anniversary with a whole host of exclusive new content! Even better, if you're playing a certain mobile version, Pokémon Trading Card Live, you can get your hands on it early.

The 30th anniversary expansion for Pokémon will see brand-new Futuristic rarity cards added to the game. Featuring 30 returning classic cards and a guaranteed Pikachu rare card, there's no doubt these'll be popular, especially with artist Yoshirotten providing exclusive new artwork.

Live and unplugged

Of course, if you're a dedicated Pokémon fan, you likely know about all this already. But you may not be aware that you can get your hands on these cards (sort of) a day early before their release on September 16th. Pokémon Trading Card Live will allow you to try out these new cards early and add them to your in-game collection on the 15th!

It's an interesting move, but it makes sense once you think about it. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket may be the definitive 'mobile' version of the TCG, but it's also intended to be just that, a digital standalone game. Pokémon Trading Card Live is all about exposing players to the original, as well as giving them tips and tricks on how to play.

So keep your eyes peeled for all this, and likely more, coming later this year to celebrate 30 years of one of the biggest franchises in gaming!

In the meantime, if you want to put your deckbuilding and card-battling skills to the test in something else, you're in the right place. Take a look at our list of the best card battlers on iOS for some of our favourite picks you can play right now!