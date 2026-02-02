Pokémon TCG Live gets fresh update featuring newest expansion Mega Evolution - Ascended Heroes

Go mega or go home

Pokémon TCG Live is adding in the latest physical expansion

Mega Evolution - Ascended Heroes features more Mega Evolution ex Pokémon

Meanwhile, there's additional characters and locations to try out with the physical ruleset

While Pokémon TCG Pocket may be what we usually cover, it's far from the only presence the iconic TCG has on mobile. Case in point, the latest update for Pokémon TCG Live that adds in the latest physical expansion, you can play digitally with Mega Evolution - Ascended Heroes

Where Pokémon TCG Live differs from Pocket is that this is, in essence, the physical ruleset translated to the digital format. Thus, it's quite useful for those who like playing at their local store rather than over their phones to still practice decks and strategies on the go.

The new Mega Evolution - Ascended Heroes expansion sees new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex joining the fray with Mega Dragonite ex and others. There's also the usual addition of other cards, and those of you logging in will receive two decks featuring the aforementioned Dragonite and Mega Meganium ex. But it also includes one potentially controversial arrival.

That's mega!

For one, it introduces a brand-new card rarity in the form of Mega attack rare, which features Japanese katakana in the illustration to differentiate it. Having lived through the hubbub back when CookieRun: Kingdom introduced their new rarity tier, I would be surprised if this didn't at least prompt some grumblings, especially with the Pokémon TCG attracting an increasing speculatory market.

But one benefit of playing digitally is that you don't have to worry about that sort of thing. You can simply dive into Pokémon TCG Live and try out the new cards, decks and strategies that spring from them at your leisure, while enjoying many of the same quality-of-life features that eventually made their way to Pocket.

