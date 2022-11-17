The Pokemon Trading Card Game Live has finally opened beta testing in select regions

There is so much Pokémon content out there as a new generation launches pretty much every year, and with it comes a new game. Only a handful of these games such as Pokémon Go made it to mobile - but before all this, we could only play Pokémon in the real-world using trading cards, which brought about the ultra-popular Pokémon Trading Card Game.

In case you missed the announcement, The Pokémon Company had revealed last year that they were working on yet another card battler called Pokémon Trading Card Game Live. This carries over all the action from the physical format of the game onto the digital one. Finally, there is some new development as a limited beta has become available in select markets today.

The Pokémon Trading Card game has been around for over two and a half decades. and it's a classic card-based strategy game. It’s kinda like a Pokémon battle, except with cards usually placed on a specific map. The game sees Pokémon use their moves on the opponent, and the first one to knock out all of the opponent’s Pokémon wins.

Of course, it’s not that simple. There are additional Item Cards like a Stadium card, Energy card, Support card, and more that can be used to turn the tide. You'll really feel like you’re in Ash’s shoes during battles. Check out this series of videos to learn more about the rules and strategies.

Pokémon TCG Live promises to bring all the action of the tabletop game and then some. Players can expect to do activities like building decks, fighting friends, taking on daily quests and other challenges, plus build an entire arsenal of Pokémon spanning all the current generations. The latest expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest will be available too.

Click on any of the links given below to download Pokémon Trading Card Game Live on your mobile.