Pokémon Go drops new details of 30th anniversary celebrations and July 2026 Community Day

Pokémon Go is slated to get in on the exciting celebration of Pokémon's 30th anniversary

This includes tour dates in cities such as Manila and Singapore

Meanwhile, July's Community Day kicks off soon with Sobble taking a starring role

Pokemon Go has announced new details of celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the franchise! The smash-hit collectible creatures have been going strong for three decades now, so it only makes sense that Pokémon Go would get in on the action with their own in-game celebrations.

Of course there'll be plenty more real-world events to keep your eye on. But Niantic have confirmed that there will be in-game events and offline celebrations across several regions, with a number of stops for the PokéXciting tour in places such as Manila, Singapore and Taipei offering plenty of excitement for fans this winter.

Poked 'em on

However, there's plenty more that Niantic are keeping under their hat. But bonuses, limited-time encounters and community meetups are all slated to happen. So watch this space for further info on how Pokémon Go will be celebrating the franchise's 30th anniversary this year!

In the meantime, if you can't quite wait for all that, you can jump into plenty of Pokemon-centric fun with the upcoming July Community Day. Featuring fan-favourite Pokemon Sobble, it launches July 4th and will allow you to nab exclusive event bonuses such as double Candy for catching Pokemon and longer times for lures to be active.

It's hard to imagine that Pokemon has been around for only 30 years. Even when I was a kid in the far-off days of the late 2000s and 2010s, it felt as if Pikachu had loomed over us for nigh-on a century. But this anniversary gives us a chance to look back on the world of Pokemon and appreciate it all the more.

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