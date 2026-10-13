Off the AppStore: We'll get Somewhere, Eventually

They say some letters get lost in the mail... Well, not in your department

Every letter that doesn't make it to its destination ends up in your hands eventually

Sort, send, delegate, and expand your department as you investigate the stranger letters

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

If you're part of the majority of the population, you likely need a job to survive, or at the very least, something to do that makes you feel like you're contributing to society. Whether what you're contributing is valuable or necessary, a job's a job, and someone's gotta do it. The sad truth is that maybe only a handful of jobs are considered "fun" by default, since even dream jobs aren't immune to tedium or burnout. Still, Aftershift Arcade may have made a workplace where you don't have to worry about any of that, or possibly anything at all, in Somewhere, Eventually.

Against your better judgment, you've decided to take a job at the Department of Undeliverable Affairs, where you'll work in the mailroom. That's right, in this surreal otherworldly environment, the mail is everything, and you're in charge of it. Well, sort of, since you'll still be the backbone of the sorting machine. You've developed a sorting skill that lets you sort letters correctly almost instantly, which could arguably make this the most efficient post office ever, in reality or fiction. But as the Department's name implies, some things are undeliverable, and nothing escapes the mail.

While sorting through the endless letters that come your way, you'll come across some marked "strange". Don't worry, you're legally allowed to open them for investigation, not just because you're bored. These letters can be professional, personal, poetic, or just plain… plain. After you read the contents, some letters will let you respond however you want before they get sorted, which will have consequences you can only hope will benefit you somehow. Aside from strange letter benefits, you can also spend your hard-earned sorted letters on Staff, Requisitions, and even new Departments. Spend wisely to take your sorting prowess to the next level.

Somewhere, Eventually is a 2D idle simulator about working in a post office of a department that may or may not exist. You sort plenty of normal and strange letters, and investigate the strange ones. The more that you sort, the more that you'll learn, experience, and unlock for yourself and your coworkers. The system won't falter as long as you or the rest of the staff are contributing, and those letters will keep coming. And hey, if you end up with something undeliverable, just keep us posted.

Somewhere, Eventually is available to download and play from its itch.io page!