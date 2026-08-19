The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 91 - JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Spirit, anime adaptations, and mobile controller emulators

On naming Jo's and controller woes

Are you a fan of mobile adaptations of your favourite anime shows? How do you feel about reliving "iconic scenes" from the franchise, or about the roster of characters you want to collect? It's a shameless celebration of all things JoJo in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where you might just hear two different perspectives on the new RPG from fans and non-fans alike.

Iwan gets right to it with the launch of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Spirit, and if you've been a regular listener to the podcast, you'll know that both Will and Iwan are massive fans of the IP. For me, as a newcomer to the franchise, I wasn't sure how to feel about the very narrative-driven approach to the RPG, but we do all agree that the visuals are fantastic and that the RPG is really well made.

Iwan and Will then get into the heart of the matter about whether or not it's a good idea to introduce the series at a certain point in the arc, and Iwan airs his grievances about the roster of characters currently available. Despite our apparent complaints, the truth is that we all very much enjoy the game, to be honest! And if you're looking to get into it as well, we've got a beginner's guide and a Hall of Trials guide to help you get started.

Moving on before we get too deep into JJBA, something that also caught our eye this week is the 8BitDo FlipPad, which is an interesting little peripheral that essentially turns your mobile phone into a GameBoy-esque handheld device. It leads our conversation into emulators and how well these mobile innovations may go, including a potential Nintendo-based set of old-school retro games and Iwan's previous review of the similarly built GameSir Pocket Taco.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!