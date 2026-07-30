Honor of Kings: Ace offers card-battling strategy across the HoK universe, with a hands-on at gamescom next month

More cards, more fun

New card battler set in the Honor of Kings universe

Different game modes to switch up the gameplay

Hands-on opportunities available at gamescom 2026

I think Honor of Kings needs no introduction, but if you're not familiar with the popular MOBA, it's got more than 260 million monthly active users under its belt, making it the most-played game in its genre to date. Honestly, I can't even wrap my head around that massive number, as it's just that impressive - and I'm not even all that into MOBAs in particular. But with TiMi Studio Group's latest project in the franchise, my interest is definitely piqued - especially since Honor of Kings: Ace is going to be a card battler. And I do love my card battlers!

Set in the Honor of Kings universe, this strategic cross-platform entry will be playable seamlessly on both mobile and PC, and by the looks of it, it seems like it's truly going to be a tactical affair. Heroes are called Contestants, and each one will have different skills and abilities that add depth to each match.

It also seems like there'll be different modes too, with solo runs, competition for Diamonds, and a 6-player battle royale. That certainly adds a twist to the average card battler - and I do wonder if there's going to be a roguelike element too?

The official Honor of Kings: Ace website should give you all the info that's available at the moment, but if you're keen to learn more - and you happen to be at gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany - you can go hands-on with the card battler at the event! That also includes interactive booths and special guests, with giveaways and all kinds of merch - and everyone loves merch.

For now, though, you can also join the community of followers over on the Facebook page for all the latest. Or how about our list of the best card games to tide you over?