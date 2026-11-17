Pokemon Go has been hosting tons and tons of collaboration events all throughout the world. There have been tons within the United Kingdom as well, from the National Trust event to their coffee pop-up; these have had varying levels of interaction within the app. So, as the Science Museum in London is so close, we decided to make a trip of it and meet our friends in London to see if we could get some Pikachus!

The Astronaut Pikachu was out globally, but if you catch any in the special gyms at the various science museums that are a part of this collaboration, they have a special location background. I do think that these sorts of backgrounds are so much fun, especially as you can now showcase them on your Avatar Page through your buddy!

When we arrived at the Science Museum in London, we walked through the door and saw a little Pikachu statue, which was stunning! This little detail is a great photo point and the location where you can grab a little bit of paper which tells you about the various Pokemon hidden throughout the museum.

This collaboration felt like a more casual one, similar to the two mentioned above. In-game, there were tons of extra stops and Raids, which provided for a bit of fun. In real life, there were a few different Pokemon banners that had various facts about space. I felt like this is a fantastic way for you to get your young children more interested in space, through the Pokemon connection, but for adults it wasn't a huge, over-the-top, decorated event or anything that felt super Pokemon-esque. It is, still, a very fun collaboration! There are even Pikachu cupcakes in the cafe.

There are some Pokémon-specific items that are for sale in their shop, which you do need a time slot (pre-booked, most of the time) for. These items sell out fast, with a lot of it being kid-aimed, but there are some fantastic Pikachu plushies, sweatshirts, and more that are on offer. It's cute to have a little pop-up shop inside the museum!

We raided a bunch around the museum while checking out the various exhibitions, before stopping at the final point of the museum to get a group picture with the background! If you are interested in the science museum, have a younger kid to take or are just interested in a bunch of Raids, it's a fun partial day out in London.