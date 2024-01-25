Stress-free gardening game Pocket Oasis to sprout up on Steam in May

Tend a garden in a breathtaking watercolor environment.

Idle gardening sim Pocket Oasis is launching on Steam on May 8th. A calming gardening game, Pocket Oasis, developed by the Swiss Indie studio knit’n’purl, features hand-painted graphics. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

In Pocket Oasis, you'll enjoy a relaxing gardening experience. You’ll unwind as you grow a beautiful garden on your balcony. Pocket Oasis provides three illustrated European backdrops for you to choose from. Each backdrop features a unique weather system and climate, which you'll need to take into account when tending your plants. You can grow roses in Germany, tend figs in France, or pant sunflowers in Switzerland.

The game features alternating daylight hours and realistic weather shifts, giving this soothing tite a more realistic vibe. You’ll browse and tend to diverse plants with varying wants and needs. Once your plants grow ripe fruit, you can harvest it to sell. You can then use your earnings to purchase pets, garden furniture, and, yes, more plants.

You can grow your garden your way, planting whichever flora you’d like. The game features a variety of fruit bushes, vegetables and herbs for you to choose from. You will also be able to decorate your balcony any way you’d like.

Taking a cue from real-life gardening, Pocket Oasis offers stress-free gameplay. There are no heart-pounding quick, time events or challenging puzzles to figure out. It’s just you and your balcony garden and any pets you purchase along the way. The game is brought to life by beautiful watercolours hand-painted by watercolour artist Ioana Mihai. In addition, Pocket Oasis boasts an original score, with each city backdrop featuring its own soundtrack.

Developer knit’n’purl partnered with development studio Miracle Tea to create the game. The game will include various languages, including English, German, Spanish, and French. You can download the demo for Pocket Oasis demo now on Steam.