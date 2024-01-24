Pocketpair job listing hints at a possible Palworld mobile port

Dubbed by the gaming community as "Pokemon with guns", Palworld has been taking the world by storm since it soft-launched just a few days ago. According to the developers' official Twitter post, the game has already sold more than seven million copies in just five days - an impressive feat that's truly lightning in a bottle given the saturated gaming market.

That said, while mobile gamers might feel a little bit left out, it's possible that Pocketpair is actually working on a mobile port for the open-world survival-slash-monster-collecting game. Thanks to this job listing on the dev's official website, we can hope to see a potential mobile version of Palworld sometime in the future. Of course, cryptic hints like this might just be pure speculation from fans, but it's still something to hold on to nonetheless, especially when cross-play is the name of the game these days, so to speak.

Want more open-world adventures on mobile? Have a look at our list of the best ones on Android to get your fill!

In case you're unfamiliar with the game, Palworld lets you craft and build a life across a lush open world where Pals roam the land. You can, in true Pokemon fashion, catch the aforementioned Pals, and it's up to you how you want to make use of them. You can have them fight alongside you, mount them, put them to work, sell them, or eat them. You can even catch human beings, because surviving in a harsh land means making difficult (and sometimes heartless) decisions.

Of course, the game is also mired in controversy at the moment, with a slurry of allegations about copyright infringement concerning its Pokemon-esque inspirations. Only time will tell if Nintendo will decide to act on these allegations, but for now, if you're curious and would like to give it a go, you can take a shot at the Early Access version on Steam and see for yourself.