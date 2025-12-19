Hop Rocket launches you into outer space with casual Flappy Bird-esque controls on iOS

Time your taps to survive

If there's one thing that mobile is good at, it's getting you hooked on something that perfectly scratches that pick-up-and-play itch. Flappy Bird is the perfect example of that, and given its worldwide fame, it's no surprise it'd inspire a whole bunch of arcade adventures for the touchscreen too - and that includes today's offering, Hop Rocket.

The gameplay is simple enough - all you have to do is tap to slingshot your rocket into outer space, but the trick is to time your taps perfectly so that you hop from one planet to the next. If you fail to tap at the right moment, you'll drift across the vast emptiness of space forever - not exactly the happy ending you'd want to have.

Much like the aforementioned flying bird game, the beauty is in the simplicity here, and it's not really trying to be anything other than a casual (but difficult) arcade experience.

The one-touch controls are also perfectly suited to mobile, and if you manage to beat your personal best, then there's nothing left to do but to try again - and again and again.

Of course, that loop is obviously compelling to a lot of people, and the fact that Hop Rocket is steadily climbing the ranks on the App Store is proof of that. With the latest update, you can now unlock a variety of rocket skins too, so the more you play, the more your rocket's looks will evolve. The planets' orbits keep shrinking as you go along though, so you'd best keep your reflexes in check if you don't want to drift in the void forever.

