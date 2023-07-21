Play Together's latest update features a midsummer horror school story with little ghosts scattered all over Kaia Island

After exploring the Resort in the last few Play Together updates, Haegin has shifted gears with a spooky patch this time. The studio has just released a horror-themed update for the casual mobile social network game, which takes players on a journey as members of the Supernatural Research Club.

The Resort allowed the residents of Kaia Island to go on a nice vacation, but things seem to have taken an eerie turn in Play Together. Ghosts have begun appearing across the island, leading to an increase in paranormal activity and unexplainable events. As a result, players must join the Supernatural Research Club and complete quests that are part of Minerva’s Spooky Research Journal.

While on this ghostbusting journey, players will have a chance to gather Spooky Coins, which can be exchanged at a secret shop that is run by a timid and friendly ghost, Ryungseo. His shop contains loads of themed goodies like a Supernatural Research Club Mask and Robe, Spooky Board, and Blinking Lights.

Adorable Little Ghosts have been spotted all across town, jump scaring inhabitants of Kaia Island. Players must use bug nets to capture these apparitions if they wish to increase their Spooky Coins pile. In addition, players can also participate in multiple attendance events, which grant rewards like the Little Ghost Headband and Backpack, which can be earned after logging in for seven days.

That’s not all because another season of Forgotten Island is also kicking off in Play Together. This builds on the resort update as it gives players the opportunity to wear an exclusive outfit consisting of a hat, suit, and shoes, which are meant to be worn by couples at the Resort. Plus, there are bathing suits to enjoy the summer in too.

Ready to embark on a ghostbusting journey all over Kaia Island? Then download Play Together now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.