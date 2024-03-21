Play Together is getting decked up for spring as cherry blossoms begin blooming on Kaia Island

New spring season update with Fox Workshop

Cherry blossoms scattered all over Kaia Island, which can be collected and exchanged for rewards

Special cherry blossom-themed photo contest also being held

Say hello to the vibrant spring season now that the chilling winter has gone. Haegin has the perfect welcome party planned as they’ve just announced a springtime update in their casual mobile social network game, Play Together. With the arrival of the season of renewal, you can expect a burst of seasonal festivities and activities waiting to be enjoyed on Kaia Island.

Play Together is getting all decked up for the spring as the cherry blossoms on Kaia Island are in full bloom. On top of that, the Fox Workshop has opened its doors, offering you an opportunity to get your hands on several spring-themed items. From the Cherry Blossom Bait to Cherry Blossom Furniture, there's something for everyone to discover. Keep an eye out for the exclusive Fox Potion, which grants you the opportunity to encounter a majestic Giant Fox Pet.

Crafting these delightful spring-themed items isn’t a straightforward task. You'll need to gather all the Cherry Blossom Flowers scattered across Kaia Island. In addition, the NPC Rena at the Plaza needs a hand in filling her sketchbook and she’s ready to offer points that can be exchanged for valuable items at the Fox Merchant.

You can also show off your springtime fun in style by participating in the cherry blossom-themed photo contest. Capture fun moments with your buddies amidst the blooming cherry blossoms and submit your best shots to win exciting rewards. Winners will be decided based on the number of votes a photo receives.

The festivities don’t stop there either because there’s an elusive Fox Egg that has been hidden beneath cherry blossom trees in the Plaza area. Find out more about it and try your luck at catching the Cherry Blossom Fish only during the spring season. To top it off, numerous goodies will be given to everyone to commemorate the update.

Download Play Together now for free.