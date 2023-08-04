Play Together's dinosaur-themed update sends players on a fossil hunting adventure

Recently, Haegin has been releasing quite a few interesting updates for its casual mobile social network game, Play Together. Last month, players celebrated an early Halloween with the Supernatural Research Club. Now we’re going way back in time to the game’s latest patch features loads of dinosaur-themed content.

Kaia Island usually reflects the crux of every update in some form or the other. This time, fossils are popping up all over Play Together’s in-game world, bringing to the region numerous archaeologists who are eager to investigate. Players can join in on the fun by visiting the NPC, Dr. Archie Fossel, with whom they’ll complete various tasks like digging up Dinosaur Fossils and Amber.

There’s a whole set of missions under Dr. Archie Fossel’s Dinosaur Fossils questline, which ultimately grants the skull of a Velociraptor for accumulating points. Other earnable rewards include a Dinosaur Egg, a T-Rex Bone Head, a T-Rex Bone Suit, and bucketloads of gems.

In addition, certain Veins of Amber have also begun sprouting all over Kaia Island. Whenever Amber veins are spotted, players must dig them up in order to collect Amber as well as other ores present there. These resources find use in the Kaia Workshop, where players can craft themed items like the Dinosaur Off-road Car, Baby Dino costumes, and the Dinosaur Fossil Experience Centre.

Something, rather someone else to look out for is the super adorable Sacabambaspis, an odd-looking, but really cute creature that’s shown up near the Great Blue Hole. Besides that, players can acquire these cool Dinosaur Eggs which then hatch into a Dinosaur Pet that they can keep. Finally, players will also be sent on an Ancient Hieroglyph Hunt, which involves building an ancient tablet in exchange for various rewards.

