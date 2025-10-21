Planet of Lana brings a lush, vibrant adventure through an alien world to mobile

Giant robots and nature, what more could you ask for?

Planet of Lana is an upcoming story-based side-scrolling adventure

Explore the titular planet as Lana on the hunt for your lost sister

Sneak past enormous robots and investigate a world of imbalance between nature and technology

Haven't you wanted to get away from it all? Explore somewhere new and beautiful? And evade giant robots trying to kill you? Well, maybe not that last part, but it's exactly what takes place in the upcoming side-scrolling adventure Planet of Lana! Arriving December 9th, it may not be festive, but it's sure to be fun.

In Planet of Lana, you play as, well, Lana. A young girl trying to find her sister, accompanied by your requisite cute animal companion in the form of the catlike Mai. Planet of Lana will see you making your way through a colourful world of machines and creatures.

Similar to other side-scrolling adventures such as Inside, you'll need to mainly avoid enemies and sneak around them. I mean, being a child means you probably don't stand a chance in a straight-up fight with a giant robot, but you're welcome to try. You'll also need to solve different puzzles to progress with the help of your feline companion.

Interplanetary

Despite being first released back in 2023, Planet of Lana is not dissimilar to many other side-scrolling platformers we've seen before, such as the aforementioned Inside. This is not necessarily a bad thing, of course, but if you've played through a lot of them, you might get a nagging sense of deja vu.

But for the rest of us, Planet of Lana is certainly one to watch, with its vibrant visuals and gorgeous world, as well as the interesting mix of the natural world and giant robots. So keep an eye out for when it drops this December on iOS and Android!

Meanwhile, if you want a glance at some of our top picks for the year so far, then you know what to do. Go ahead and dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2025 (so far)!