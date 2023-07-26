Pixel Sweepers lets you play classic Minesweeper with a pixel art twist, out now on mobile

Cogoo has announced the official launch of Pixel Sweepers, the studio's mobile puzzle game that adds a new twist to the classic game of Minesweeper. Now available on iOS and Android, the lovely pixel-art timewaster harkens back to the good ol' days of figuring out which tiles have bombs and which are safe to clear, but with a modernised flair.

In Pixel Sweepers, players can look forward to special features such as the "Click Number to Flag Mode" and Bonus Rewards. Here, finding the numbers 5,6,7, and 8 will reward players with special bonuses.

Perhaps more interesting is the new Pixel Art Mode, where players can marvel at the variety of shapes and artwork they can uncover as they sweep through the mines. And if, at any given point, players find the pixel art unappealing, they can easily skip through until they find the one that suits their tastes best.

The game also features accessibility elements such as being able to toggle the timer on and off, as well as an on-off toggle for haptic feedback and the "Long Click Flag Mode".

For now though, if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Pixel Sweepers on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.