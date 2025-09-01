Pixel Runners: Time Shift sees you jumping through alternate dimensions as you run for your life

Run, run, run

Pixel Runners: Time Shift is a new endless runner

Use your powers to shift between dimensions and alter the flow of time

Take on powerful bosses in offline play, with intuitive controls to help you along

While there are always new releases trying to innovate, in the world of gaming, it seems as if almost everything has been done before. But just because something's been done once doesn't mean you can't tackle it again! As is the case with Pixel Runners: Time Shift, which is now available on Android and for pre-order on iPhone!

On the surface, this is your average endless runner, where you play as a pixelated figure running for their life from an encroaching wall of doom. Between them are various obstacles such as bizarre terrain, traps and monsters. Obviously, you need to jump and dodge them to get through unscathed.

But what's this? Well, you also have the ability to dodge seemingly inescapable obstacles with the use of time shifting. Yes, this is a parallel universe runner, where you need to mix in your regular dodging and dashing with leaping across time and space into alternate universes.

Chase the white rabbit

Pixel Runners: Time Shift boasts plenty in the way of other mechanics, too, be that the ability to manipulate time or actual boss fights to make your way through while attempting to run out the clock. Subway Surfers, it may not be, but for an indie effort in the genre, it's a very good attempt.

If you're looking to jump into Pixel Runners, you'll also be glad to know that it boasts about having a variety of welcome quality-of-life features. Offline play, intuitive controls and whatnot all ensure that this should be an easy pick-up-and-play offering for your next long train or plane journey.

