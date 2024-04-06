Freaky Duckling lets you hatch odd eggs and evolve them into all kinds of quirky ducks, now open for pre-registration

It's really best not to question logic too much

Evolve ducklings to create one-of-a-kind species

Collect items to equip your ducks with

Strengthen your equipment to use in battle

DHGames Limited has just opened up pre-registration sign-ups for Freaky Duckling, an odd little duck-collecting title that just looks too ridiculous to resist. As the title suggests, you'll need to collect, incubate, hatch, and grow a whole host of peculiar ducks just because - and if you work at it hard enough, you might just discover an entirely new evolution of ducklings that are specific to you and only you.

In Freaky Duckling, you can look forward to gathering a variety of items to make sure your ducks are snazzily dressed to the nines with all the right equipment. There are different goals to aim for as well, along with evolution paths that might just result in one-of-a-kind species that add the "extra" to "extraordinary".

Much like the adorable idle game I covered previously about growing mutated llamas, this one seems to be just as hilariously appealing, largely thanks to all the quirky combinations you can mix and match just to keep those ducks looking sharp. There's a pirate duck, a rooster duck, a cat duck, a frog duck, and even a cactus duck - with these kinds of games, it's really best not to question logic too much.

And if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Freaky Duckling on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.