Game of Thrones: Dragonfire adds new content to tie into season three of House of the Dragon

Tune into House of the Dragon and grab new rewards in Game of Thrones: Dragonfire!

The latest mobile spinoff is set to introduce new content after each episode airs

And a special watch-along feature lets you grab further goodies for following the series

After the rather disastrous reception of Game of Thrones' original ending, it seemed as if the franchise was done, at least on-screen. But House of the Dragon and A Knight of Seven Kingdoms has seen the franchise roaring back to popularity, with the latest mobile spinoff Game of Thrones: Dragonfire producing new tie-in content.

With the Targaryen Civil War taking centre stage in this latest season, you can tune in and then hop onto Dragonfire to enjoy new content each Monday. Be that story content, limited-time events and exclusive rewards all inspired by each new episode as they arrive, as season three of House of the Dragon airs over the coming weeks.

Dragon wagon

And as if that weren't enough, if you're tuning into House of the Dragon each week, you can do so via a new watch-along event that grants you additional rewards for following the season as it airs. Already, week one lets you dive into the events behind the Battle of the Gullet and take on Triarchy raiders; now, week two centres on Rhaenyra Targaryen and her quest to restore her rule over Westeros.

The decision to produce real-time content that ties into a newly airing show is a pretty interesting one. A cynical view would be that it's to inflate viewing figures, but considering House of the Dragon has thus far managed to impress both hardcore GoT fans and newcomers alike, I'd be surprised if that were the case.

I think it more signifies that the developers behind Dragonfire, and the folks at HBO, realise how many fans are probably going to be playing the latest Game of Thrones spinoff. And if it encourages regular strategy fans to dip in and give the Targaryen-centric series a watch, what's the harm?

But if you think you could unite the Seven Kingdoms, and fancy having a go for yourself, there are a lot of other great strategy games you could also cut your teeth on! If you're not sure where to start, then just take a dip into our list of the best strategy games on Android for some of our favourite picks!