Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate Mobile is the next to join the Crunchyroll Game Vault

Phantom Breaker is back, this time remastered for mobile as part of Crunchyroll Game Vault’s expanding lineup. First revealed last month alongside five other games, Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate Mobile brings the anime-inspired brawler to iOS and Android with polished visuals, sharper controls, and a new home on Crunchyroll’s subscription service.

In Phantom Breaker, you’ll take on the role of Mikoto, Waka, Itsuki, and Yuzuha as they fight across pixel-styled Tokyo streets, battling through waves of enemies to rescue a kidnapped friend. Every stage ramps up the chaos with interdimensional threats and fast-paced combat, while the 2.5D art style gives the action the feel of an anime come to life.

The remaster packs in 15 playable characters, each offering their own abilities, special moves, and combos. That variety means you can experiment until you find a fighter that clicks, whether you’re leaning into pure offense or more tactical play. Built from the ground up for mobile, the controls are streamlined without losing the combo-heavy rhythm that made the original so well-loved.

Phantom Breaker joins Crunchyroll Game Vault as part of a six-release wave, which also includes Pub Encounter, Grisaia Phantom Tripper Vol. 1, Metal Slug Tactics, Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation, and Two Strikes. But for anyone who’s been waiting to revisit Phantom Breaker or try it for the first time, this release puts the multiverse showdown right in your pocket.

Naturally, you'll require a Crunchyroll Premium membership to play, which not only unlocks the Game Vault, but also expands your anime library with ad-free access to more than 1,300 shows and 46,000 episodes. New simulcasts arrive shortly after airing in Japan, and you also receive access to streaming across multiple devices and discounts in the store.

