Zenless Zone Zero’s upcoming version 2.2 takes thing up a notch with the introduction of the Obol Squad

Do not go gentle into that good night

The powerful Obol Squad faction has been unveiled

Seed, Orphie, Magus, and Mercury join as new characters

The update releases on September 4th

Zenless Zone Zero is moving quickly from its summer refresh into something even bigger. Following last month’s Version 2.1 update, HoYoverse is now preparing the release of Version 2.2, Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night, next month. This update introduces a new faction, the Obol Squad, that will completely shake up New Eridu’s balance of power.

Zenless Zone Zero’s v2.2 will see the Defence Force step directly into the fray, with Major General Lorenz overseeing operations and Colonel Isolde commanding the squad. Their mission goes beyond clearing the last remnants of the Exaltists. As you venture to Waifei Peninsula, agent Seed’s past will come to light, throwing you deeper into the conflict.

As for Seed, he arrives as a playable S-Rank Electric Attack Agent whose engineering brilliance allows him to fight alongside a customised mecha, delivering both raw firepower and strong synergy with other attackers.

Alongside him, Orphie & Magus join the fight as an S-Rank Fire Attack Agent duo, leading the squad with precise laser attacks and team-based buffs that can break through enemy defences. Supporting them is Mercury, an S-Rank Bangboo tank that adds resilience to the battlefield.

Familiar faces like Trigger and Evelyn also make a return, while Soldier 0 – Anby is preparing for a stronger re-entry in a later update. You can see how all of them stack up against the rest of the squad by checking out our Zenless Zone Zero tier list!

Meanwhile, events kick off with Band of Brave Bangboo, a tower defence-style challenge where clever map mechanics like bushes and miasma encourage you to think differently. Completing these stages unlocks Excaliboo, a new A-Rank Bangboo with sword-or-hammer antics that keep combat unpredictable.

And if you're looking for something lighter, the Rhythm Rave event gives you the chance to test your timing against classic tracks while earning rewards.

Zenless Zone Zero’s version 2.2 update releases on September 4th. Visit the official website for more information.