Honkai: Nexus Anime: Release date, gameplay and everything we know so far

Gotta' grab 'em all

Honkai: Nexus Anima is the newest upcoming spin-off by MiHoYo

It offers a new creature-collecting and auto chess-style format

Here's everything we know so far, from the release date to gameplay

As far as upcoming releases go, Honkai: Nexus Anima is definitely one to watch. This newly announced spin-off in the Honkai universe offers a brand-new twist on the usual gameplay. We've already taken a quick look at the recent gameplay trailer, but what else is there to know about Honkai: Nexus Anima?

What is the Honkai: Nexus Anima release date?

The most crucial thing we don't yet know about is the release date. What we do know is that Honkai: Nexus Anima has an upcoming closed beta, which you can sign up for now on their main website . Honkai: Nexus Anima is a single-player, strategy-focused experience where you work alongside the titular anima.

Gameplay-wise, as I broke down in our other article, Honkai: Nexus Anima looks to be quite heavy on the exploration aspects and various activities. Action-packed this doesn't seem to be, but the amount of exploration and versatility of travel more than makes up for it.

Additional info

The gameplay trailer is our main source of information about what Nexus Anima will actually contain. And while impressive, the only real combat we see is seemingly quite strategy-focused. Doubtless, you'll be able to recruit various Anima and bring them to your side while building lineups to deal with these critters. According to some info floating around, this is going to be an auto-chess type format.

There's also plenty of interactivity, including one humorous moment in the trailer where an anima pies some hapless NPC right in the face. Whether that has any gameplay features or is purely for fun isn't yet clear, but it would be a fun way to solve puzzles. And given that you can use your anima to navigate the world, their powers and abilities are likely to be used at least in some way when it comes to overcoming obstacles.

Either way, Honkai: Nexus Anima promises to be an exciting new addition to MiHoYo's already great lineup. So stay tuned, and we'll provide all the news, including the Honkai: Nexus Anima release date, you need right here!