Petit Planet's new design trailer shows off terraforming, building and more

Make the planet your own

Petit Planet, MiHoYo's upcoming life sim, has unveiled a new trailer

The latest trailer shows off key design elements for decorating your own world

That includes terraforming, decorating and other key elements

MiHoyo has never been lacking in popular releases, given that they've had Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero in a relatively short period of time. But rather than attempt to compete with themselves in the ARPG genre, they're tackling the life sim with the upcoming Petit Planet.

With more than a few shades of Animal Crossing to it, Petit Planet sees you taking up residence on, well, your own small planetoid. You'll be able to invite friends over and decorate your personal fief as you see fit, with buildings, furniture, pathways and other decorations.

Aside from the cosy hobbies and activities to enjoy, that design element is one of the key selling points for Petit Planet. Little surprise then that their latest design trailer deals with exactly that! At a glance, it shows off the more detailed placement of objects and furniture, as well as terraforming and some fairly impressive builds.

Caution: animals crossing

While these aren't anything crazy in terms of design (even terraforming is in Animal Crossing), it does work rather impressively from what we can see here. Be that in the use of it to produce some startling vertical creations or just very comfortable-looking locations.

I think at least part of that is because of the greater birds-eye perspective of Petit Planet compared to Animal Crossing, feeling much less cramped compared to the Nintendo title. Getting a glimpse of some of the multiplayer activities, such as solving mazes and playing instruments, also makes it seem like Petit Planet has plenty in the way of interesting things to do.

Still, we'll be waiting a while for Petit Planet to officially release. But if you need to get your farming, crafting, and decorating fix right now, why not check out our list of the top mobile games like Stardew Valley?