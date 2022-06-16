Perfect Gold, a coming-of-age visual novel, is out now on Android and iOS

As the Pride Month festivities continue, developers are celebrating and raising awareness for inclusivity of the LGBTQIA+ community in their own ways through events, activities and in-game rewards. Yangyang Mobile had slightly different plans as the indie developers took things a step further and released an entire game that carries a message for the LGBTQIA+ community. It is called Perfect Gold: The Alchemy of Happiness and it tells a beautiful tale about two women who fall in love.

Perfect Gold is a coming-of-age visual novel about two female mages – Marion and Audrey. Both of them were put in detention but escaped because they really wanted to attend a festival in the magical city of Castlecoast. The two go and spend the entire day together. It’s important to know that the two of them were in a relationship a year before, which fell apart, leading them to become each other’s enemies. Both a little broken, they will receive another chance at love and friendship as they embark on this adventure together. Using dialogue choices, players will be able to influence what happens in the story.

Players can choose to play as one of Audrey and Marion and see what happens from different perspectives. Perfect Gold isn’t a time sink either, with about 30,000 words and 2-4 hours of gameplay. It will be quite a relaxing experience with an extremely immersive narrative and won’t make you want to put the game down. The whole story is fully-voiced in English and the game is visually delightful with gorgeous animated characters, backgrounds, and illustrations. Couple that with an original soundtrack and it will be an unforgettable journey.

If you’re interested in learning about Marion and Audrey’s story, then download Perfect Gold now on the App Store and Google Play. It is available for a premium of $4.99.