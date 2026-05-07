Perchang World is out now on Apple Arcade for an adventurous take on the classic puzzler

Also starring James Acaster!

Perchang World debuts today on Apple Arcade

It features the gameplay of the cult-classic original, revamped and revitalised

Explore new 3D levels, packed with additional gizmos and themed challenges

We're headed towards the end of the week already, and it's hard to believe that only last week we were knee-deep in Gamescom LatAm 2026! But something to shake me out of my funk is the launch of none other than Perchang World, now available on Apple Arcade!

If you're not familiar with Perchang, this simple puzzler sees you guiding coloured balls to the end point of each level. To do so, you'll have to manipulate different gizmos in a satisfying Rube Goldberg-esque manner that makes it extremely satisfying to figure out the solution.

Whereas the original Perchang was quite minimalist, Perchang World is anything but. The scope is massively expanded with brand-new three-dimensional levels, a whole host of additional gizmos and massive themed worlds to explore. Not only that, but you'll be guided along in your adventures by the voice of popular British comedian James Acaster!

Arcade classic

I've already had the chance to put my questions to the makers of Perchang World , and you can tell there's plenty of enthusiasm for this new spin on the original. About the only thing to grumble about is the fact that it's only available on Apple Arcade, but for subscribers, that's likely to be quite a welcome new addition.

Admittedly, there's the potential for Perchang World to expand the scope a little too much for fans of the original. But I think we've had more than enough time to wear that down to the bone. So, if you're an Apple Arcade subscriber looking for a vastly different new take on a classic puzzler, then Perchang World is for you.

For the rest of us, if you're looking for a brand-new challenge to enjoy that'll put your brains to the test, then be sure to check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android!