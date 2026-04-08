Perchang World turns the simple puzzler into a globe-trotting adventure on Apple Arcade

Fans-ks for the memories

Perchang World comes to Apple Arcade with a new take on the classic puzzler this May

Explore the world of, well, Perchang with a host of new puzzles and gizmos

Make your way through an entire storyline accompanied by The Narrator, filled with twists and turns

You don't get many games simpler or more intuitive than Perchang. This simple physics-based puzzler from developer Perchang Games made a big impact on players when it was first released back in 2016. Now, it's going bigger and better as Perchang World arrives on Apple Arcade come May 7th!

If you're not familiar, Perchang has a simple concept. Get a set number of balls to the end of the stage by taking advantage of simulated physics and objects such as fans and terrain to guide them there. Of course, what starts as a simple A-B journey quickly expands to go from C-Z!

And Perchang World delivers on that promise and then some. Be it flippers, gravity inverters or magnets, there's a huge variety of new gizmos to make for some truly devious and mindbending puzzles to challenge you. Earn the top accolades by accomplishing some truly epic feats of timing and calculation in a variety of levels.

Perchang to dream

I do mean a variety as well, because Perchang World lives up to the name and then some. Be it navigating dense jungles, cityscapes or boiling active volcanoes, there's a whole host of different environments with their own distinct challenges.

Heck, it even has its own story mode! Yes, you can discover what Perchang World has to offer by digging into a new narrative guided by The Narrator. Promising strange twists and turns that will bend your brain even further, Perchang World may be the new puzzle experience that you've been waiting for on Apple Arcade!

But, if Perchang World doesn't seem like your kind of thing, or if you simply want to try your hand at some of the other options out there on mobile, you can always dig into our list of the best puzzle games on iOS for some of our favourite picks in the genre!