8 Ball Pool teams with the WWE for a slamtastic new collaboration

8 Ball, corner pocket

8 Ball Pool is teaming with the WWE to celebrate Wrestlemania season

Grab new themed pool cues and show off your skills

Play on the new WWE-themed table, and grab a host of exclusive rewards

Believe it or not, there was a time, not too long ago, when the WWE was considered passe. But now the PG (No, not our site) era is thoroughly behind us, and pro wrestling is once more a pop-culture powerhouse to be reckoned with. As aptly demonstrated by the new collaboration between 8 Ball Pool and the WWE!

Wrestlemania 42 is set to arrive later this month, and you can celebrate one of the biggest events in the pro wrestling calendar with this latest collab that promotes your favourite wrestlers, including Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

You'll be able to collect and unlock themed cues based around each of your favourite superstars and play on exclusive themed tables. Not to mention dig into an exclusive season pass that's packed to the rafters with wrestling-themed content to enjoy.

Good Gawd almighty that cue is broken in half!

Not only that, but you'll be able to dig into themed quests, get exclusive emojis and avatar frames and earn themed trophies in Showdown. Not to mention a chance to get your hands on the prestigious new WWE-themed ring achievement.

While I'm sure there are some of you out there who fret a little about seeing the WWE once more get top billing amongst, well, practically everything it feels like at the minute, it's hard to dispute that they've clawed their way back to being the 'cool' promotion.

And let's be honest, knowing AEW they'd find some way to work Darby Allin getting hit by a pool cue or something equally ludicrous into one of their events if they were in the same situation.

Still, if you are a fan of wrestling, why not take a trip back to the past? With Terry Bolea, aka Hulk Hogan, passing last year, I dug into his surprisingly lengthy history on mobile!