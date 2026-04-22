Alchemy Guardians launches on Android with epic heroes and convenient AFK elements

Preferred Partner Feature

Greedy gods and dates with the divine

Idle progression and auto-battles

Epic heroes across eight elements

Various game modes and a bond system

How often do you start an adventure with an evil sorceress stealing your soul? Alchemy Guardians wastes no time in thrusting you into the heat of battle as you're deceived into a pact you're not exactly willing to take - thankfully, you've also got a host of legendary Guardians you can recruit to help you with your cause.

The newly released idle RPG from F5 Games lets you summon your squad across eight elements of varying strategies, with AFK progression to help you boost your combat prowess without the hardcore grind. Battles are a turn-based affair with convenient auto features, and with a lineup spanning everything from mythical beasts to Zeus himself, there's no limit to how powerful your team can be.

Apart from all the different dungeons, raid content, and game modes where you can put your tactics to the test, you can also kick back and relax with your chosen companions whom you can actually go on romantic dates with during your down time. You can deepen your bonds with them and even customise their outfits across exclusive story events, because rising to a legendary status is more fun when you've got someone to share all the glory with by your side, isn't it?

That said, you can also team up with other players through guild battles and co-op challenges, so there's definitely something for everyone whether you're a lone wolf or a social butterfly.

And if you're keen on giving it a go for yourself, Alchemy Guardians is out now as a free-to-play RPG on Android!