Google Play Games, the new PC client for mobile Android games, launches its beta client in 120 different regions

In one of the most anticipated launches of this year, Google Play has finally launched its PC client within just about all regions. This new program has been hyped up for quite some time, and many are looking forward to being able to play mobile Android titles right on their home computer without all the hullabaloo of emulation or phone streaming and all those other complicated options.

Instead of that massive headache, Google Play is finally offering PC users an officially developed desktop program that will allow you to download and play all your favourite Android mobile games right on your computer! This program comes loaded up with a ton of different features, one of which is the most important to any mobile gamer: cross-platform progression through your Google account!

While Google Play Games’ beta has been available for US citizens alongside Europe and Japan, a lot of the rest of the world had not been able to touch it just yet. As of today, all of that does change with the launch of the beta within 120 different regions! The list is long, but includes just about every region under the sun, so you should definitely check out the official website to see if it’s available for you on your PC!

Whether you're a PC gamer or a mobile gamer who has long wanted a smoother way to play your favourite phone games on your beefier PC, this program is for you. Currently, the full roster of Android mobile games isn’t necessarily perfect on this new program, but the majority are, so you can likely play whichever one is your favourite!

Hopefully, Google Play Games will be further developed and worked on in the future so we can all quit playing our favourite gacha games on unoptimized emulators and officially support the developers!