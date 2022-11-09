Path to Nowhere adds two new Sinners and other in-game goodies in first global event

AISNO Games has announced an exciting new update to Path to Nowhere, the studio's tactical tower defence RPG on mobile. Players can look forward to welcoming two new characters into the fray, as well as special in-game goodies, log-in rewards and more.

From November 10th to the 24th, Chiefs in Path to Nowhere can expect to venture into the harsh lands of the desert with limited-time events plus two new Sinners to Arrest. Arcane S Rank Stargazer will be front and centre in her own rate-up banner, while Endura A Rank Kawa-kawa will be up for grabs for players absolutely free - all players have to do is clear certain event challenges to score this new character.

Along with these two Sinners, players can also get their hands on awesome in-game goodies such as a special avatar frame along with Hypercubes and a new attire that will be available from the Supply Office.

As the Chief of the Minos Bureau of Crisis Control (M.B.C.C.), it's up to you to pick up the pieces of a world in turmoil with your team of Sinners by your side. If you're keen on diving into the game, you can now get a headstart by downloading Path to Nowhere on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's new update.

