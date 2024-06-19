Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist tasks you with rekindling the love for art in your town, out now on iOS and Android

Starving artist no more

Build your art career from scratch

Take commissions from townsfolk to progress

Convenient touchscreen controls

Flamebait Games has announced the official launch of Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist, inviting everyone to flex their drawing skills and unleash their creative juices on iOS and Android. Now optimised for mobile, the colourful title tasks you with breathing life back into the art-deprived puppet town of Phénix by crafting masterpieces for the townsfolk.

In Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist, you'll take on the role of French artist Passpartout trying to rebuild your career in the arts. You'll take on a variety of commissions for the people of the town, and hope to add a splash of colour to everyone's lives one art piece at a time.

With the mobile version, you can look forward to intuitively using the touchscreen to paint your works of art, offering a more natural way for you to enjoy the sequel to Passpartout: The Starving Artist from your handheld device.

It's not easy being a struggling artist - thankfully, there are plenty of commissions just waiting to be taken, with convenient point-and-click gameplay mechanics to help you make a name for yourself out there. And if you're itching for more titles that offer a slice of real life in some way, why not take a look at our list of the best simulation games on Android to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 a pop or your local equivalent to unlock the full game, with an initial story you can try out for free before jumping the gun.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.