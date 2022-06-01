Overworld lets you enjoy pixel-art roguelike RPG elements in short 10-minute bursts

Red Asteroid Games has officially launched Overworld, the studio's pixel-art roguelike RPG on mobile that features condensed gameplay players can dive into in quick bursts. The game features 10-minute sessions where they can cast spells, unlock characters, clear quests and more.

In Overworld, players can expect to dive into a fantasy world with over 35 characters in a compact adventure. Characters have their own unique abilities, but players can still enjoy a distilled experience without overly complicated maps, inventories, and stats.

Players can experience different quests and discover shops, cast magic spells and kill monsters, or explore dungeons and help NPCs in a casual manner. Plenty of adventures await players depending on the characters they choose to play as. For instance, the troll or barbarian can use their brute force to battle their way through obstacles, while the wizard or sorceress can use spells to get rid of challenges in their way.

Players can also opt for the stealth option as they sneak past guards with the assassin, or they can use the cleric, paladin, gnome, leprechaun, vampire, zombie or thief depending on their play style.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can download Overworld over on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. To stay updated on all the latest developments, you can join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, mechanics and gameplay.

