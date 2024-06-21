Over Field is an upcoming open-world RPG that is all set to enter early access

Get ready to dive into a gorgeous world inspired by games like Genshin Impact

Open world RPG that will release on Android, iOS, and PC

Early access to take place between June 25th and JUly 10th

Three explorable maps will be available

NetEase has just announced their latest project, Over Field, an upcoming open-world RPG set in a gorgeous world. It is currently limited to Japan and will release on Android, iOS, and PC. The game’s still a way off launch, but there's an early access period coming up soon, giving you a chance to experience the fun for yourself.

The developers want to give fans a taste of what Over Field is like before its official release and hence, recruitment for early access has been going on for a couple of weeks. Fear not if you're just hearing about this as there’s still time to register by visiting the official website. You have until midnight of June 22nd to register for an opportunity.

Not everyone will be selected for the trial and the winners will be announced a day later on June 23rd. Then, on June 25th, you will be able to begin participating in the early access for Over Field, where you can take part in a variety of different activities until July 10th, when the RPG’s doors will temporarily close.

As for what will be available, you can go around exploring three field maps which includes a tutorial to show you the ropes. To help you progress, a bunch of events and login bonuses will also unlock throughout this early access period. As it is with these playtests, feedback will be collected from players so that the final version of the game is as polished as possible.

If you're wondering what to expect, then check out the trailer embedded above to get a feel of what Overfield is like. Currently, we only know about the game’s Japanese version. But given NetEase’s track record, a global launch should be anticipated sometime after the Japanese one releases.

