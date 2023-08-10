Legend Clover tier list - Characters ranked from best to worst
Every character in the game is ranked, from SSR rarity to R. The best characters are in the S+ tier, and the ones that are not worth pursuing are in the D tier.
Curious to learn which are some of the best characters in Legend Clover that you can use right now? Then you're in the right place, because today's article is a complete Legend Clover tier list that features all of the characters currently available in the game.
Starting with the SSR rarity ones all the way to the R-rarity characters, we've ranked them all! There is no reason to dismiss some of the more common characters as long as their skill is great and they are viable when it comes to clearing out story stages and other game content.
If you're not familiar with the game just yet, Legend Clover, also known as Legeclo, is a JRPG with a hint of NSFW elements. When it comes to the gameplay, it somewhat feels like a mash between Epic Seven, Princess Connect, and Langrisser Mobile - it basically takes the best out of all of them and creates an adorable JRPG which you will absolutely love indulging in.
Best characters in Legend Clover (Legeclo)We are referring to the game as both Legend Clover and Legeclo since that's how the game is currently mentioned in the Japanese version of the game, which is what we've based our tier list on. At the moment there is no Global version (not yet at least), so we're going to be ranking the characters available in Legeclo JP.
The ones sitting at the very top of the tier list are some of the best ones you can use since they can be used for pretty much any of the game's content. We have ranked only the units that have been released, so any of the upcoming units that are not here will be added as soon as they're out!
So without further ado, let's check out the Legeclo tier list below!
Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Mihail Katsoris.
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier | D Tier
S+ Tier
At the very top of the Legend Clover tier list, we have the characters that are the best you can acquire. We recommend using them and rerolling for them if possible because they will make the entire gaming experience a lot better.
- Lu Bu
- Siegfried
- Nero
- Apollo
- Amaterasu
Lu Bu - This is one of the best characters you can use in the early game, which means with some investment she can make the transition into the late game a lot smoother. Siegfried - The best DPS you can have at any point in the game, especially if you manage to pull her early. She will need some resources to be invested in order to make her viable in the late game, but otherwise is a stellar unit for any team.
S Tier
While these are not the absolute best characters in the game, they are definitely up there. They're powerful and with some resources invested in them, they can be amazing at clearing any game content as well. Think of them similarly to the ones in the S+ tier - definitely noteworthy.
- Marie Antoinette
- Okita Souji
- Charlotte Corday
- Master Lulua
- Thor (Halloween)
- Arthur (Christmas)
Marie Antoinette - is the best-dedicated healer in the entire game, so it is to be expected that she'll be in the S tier. Even if she's not fully maxed out, she is still able to provide extremely well for the team. Okita Souji - we don't often see SR units rank as well in other tier lists, but Okita Souji is one that breaks the ranking. Despite the low defenses, she's effectively a glass cannon. She's able to deal massive damage and has low cooldowns, which when played to her advantage, can turn any battle in your favour.
A Tier
A tier units can be good in the early game but sometimes tend to fall short during the late game stages. They will need some investment in terms of resources and dupes, but they can make a difference when used with the right teammates.
- Leonidas
- Richelieu
- Anubis
- Nightingale
- Solomon
- Timur
- Richard I
- Fuuma Kotarou
- Thor
- Rasputin
Anubis - Anubis is a great healer, which can be compared to Michael in a way. It's great to use if you don't have any other better healers on your team. Solomon - Solomon is a decent DPS that can deal both single target and AoE damage. Depending on the situation, it can shred bosses or can deal average AoE against mobs.
B Tier
Here we can find some of the units that fall in the middle of the pack. They are not outstanding, but not too bad either. You can definitely make use of them in the early stages of the game, but some of them don't really make the cut into the late ones.
- Arthur
- Lancelot
- Shiva
- Asclepius
- Galahad
- Idaten
- Uriel
- Byakko
- Robert E. Lee
- Gan Ning
- Salamander
- Kikimora
- Nightingale
- Valkyrie
- Leonardo da Vinci (Halloween)
- Beethoven
Arthur - She can provide decent buffs, but kinda pales in comparison to the other units that can do the same (or better). It's okay if you use her at the start, but later on, you will want to replace her with something better. Lancelot - This unit is available from the Friendship gacha, and it is honestly quite difficult to acquire. However, it's pretty decent and it is an essentially free SSR character that is quite okay.
C Tier
C-tier units are underwhelming at best. They can be okay in certain early-game situations, but most of the time they are not good to keep in the long run. We recommend that you don't spend any resources upgrading them and just focus on the higher-tier ones.
- Cu Chulainn
- Cleopatra
- Yamato Takeru
- Nuwa
- Sugawara no Michizane
- Elizabeth Bathory
- Tutankhamun
- Tristan
- Leonardo da Vinci
- Michael
- Jiutian Xuannu
- Poseidon
- Seiryu
- Nyarlathoep
- Gilles de Rais
- Cupid
- Cat-sith
- Sariel
- Tsukuyomi
- Gilles de Rais (Christmas)
- Jeanne d'Arc (New Year)
- Michael (New Year)
- Yamato Takeru (New Year)
- False Dimitry
- Isis
Cu Chulainn - For the early and mid stages of the game, she can be a great off-tank unit. She has pretty decent DEF and HP, and if you don't have anything better to use, you can definitely make use of her default high-base stats. Michael - Since her double healing boost is great, she can be used in the early game and sometimes in combination with other units like Richard I.
D Tier
In the D tier are quite a lot of characters that we don't recommend using. These are not strong enough to be used in the early game and definitely don't make the cut when it comes to late-game scenarios. Just avoid spending any of your EXP or equipment on them.
- Napoleon
- Susano'o
- Odin
- Artemis
- Benkei
- Mordred
- Loki
- Genbu
- Jeanne d'Arc
- Toudou Takatora
- Anastasia
- Plato
- Nijima Yae
- Francis Drake
- Ganesha
- Mermaid
- Quetzalcoatl
- Korpokkur
- Nimue
- Rusalka
- Solomon (Halloween)
- Gotz of the Iron Hand
- Rusalka (Christmas)