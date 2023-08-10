Legend Clover tier list - Characters ranked from best to worst

Every character in the game is ranked, from SSR rarity to R. The best characters are in the S+ tier, and the ones that are not worth pursuing are in the D tier.

: August 10th, 2023 - Checked for new characters

Curious to learn which are some of the best characters in Legend Clover that you can use right now? Then you're in the right place, because today's article is a complete Legend Clover tier list that features all of the characters currently available in the game.

Starting with the SSR rarity ones all the way to the R-rarity characters, we've ranked them all! There is no reason to dismiss some of the more common characters as long as their skill is great and they are viable when it comes to clearing out story stages and other game content.

If you're not familiar with the game just yet, Legend Clover, also known as Legeclo, is a JRPG with a hint of NSFW elements. When it comes to the gameplay, it somewhat feels like a mash between Epic Seven, Princess Connect, and Langrisser Mobile - it basically takes the best out of all of them and creates an adorable JRPG which you will absolutely love indulging in.

Best characters in Legend Clover (Legeclo)

We are referring to the game as both Legend Clover and Legeclo since that's how the game is currently mentioned in the Japanese version of the game, which is what we've based our tier list on. At the moment there is no Global version (not yet at least), so we're going to be ranking the characters available in Legeclo JP.

The ones sitting at the very top of the tier list are some of the best ones you can use since they can be used for pretty much any of the game's content. We have ranked only the units that have been released, so any of the upcoming units that are not here will be added as soon as they're out!

So without further ado, let's check out the Legeclo tier list below!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Mihail Katsoris.