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Outerplane lands on Steam with up to 1,000 summons for new players

Big screen debut

Outerplane lands on Steam with up to 1,000 summons for new players
By Mark Langshaw
|
iOS + Android + Steam
| Outerplane
  • Outerplane makes its PC debut
  • New players can claim up to 1,000 summons
  • Outerplane will be showcased at Tokyo Game Show

Outerplane, the anime-inspired RPG from MAJOR9, has been capturing players’ imaginations on mobile for the last three years, and now it has made its long-awaited jump to PC.

Known for its strategic turn-based combat, massive roster of over 100 characters, and dynamic 3D skill animations, the game is expanding beyond touchscreens into Steam territory to give players the option of a fully-fledged desktop experience.

Full Steam ahead

The Steam release marks a key milestone in Outerplane’s ongoing evolution. Since publisher MAJOR9 took over operations in September 2025, the team that inherited it has placed a heavy focus on reshaping the title into a more user-friendly, accessible experience.

To celebrate the fresh start on PC, new players diving into Outerplane can claim up to 1,000 summons immediately after getting started, offering a substantial head start to build up a powerful roster right out of the gate.

If you are jumping into Outerplane for the first time, you’ll benefit from a sweeping overhaul that was rolled out just last month. In July, the developers introduced a brand-new tutorial and story experience designed to streamline early progression.

Featuring an easier-to-follow narrative flow and a refined onboarding process, the revamp ensures newcomers can easily grasp the game's basics and get straight into the action without being clobbered by a steep learning curve.

The Steam release is just the beginning of a busy season for the game. MAJOR9 has confirmed that Outerplane will have a presence at this year’s Tokyo Game Show (TGS), from September 19th to September 21st, where its Service Transfer 1st Anniversary celebrations - which mark one year since MAJOR9’s acquisition - will kick off.

With new heroes, fresh content updates, and additional surprises promised during TGS, the future is looking bright for the turn-based RPG. You can download Outerplane for free today on Steam, as well as on the App Store and Google Play.

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