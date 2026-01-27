OUTERPLANE welcomes the Eternal Sun Goddess to the RPG - plus plenty of festivities at the Taipei Game Show too

Preferred Partner Feature

The newest Demiurge Hero lights up the dark

Monad Iota joins with English voice acting

New event dungeon runs until February 9th

Grab merch and freebies at Taipei Game Show this weekend

Major9 is welcoming a new tactician to the fray as Monad Iota arrives in OUTERPLANE - and with the ruler of the Golden Kingdom Eseph by your side, you can look forward to dominating the battlefield with ease.

As a Ranger Class Dark hero, the Eternal Sun Goddess buffs up your roster with powerful crowd control skills, offering support to Dark Heroes in your party - and she does so with flair too, especially since her English voice actor Mara Junot brings her to life beautifully.

You can expect to immerse yourself more into the narrative as English voice acting rolls out across other heroes soon - for now, though, you can engage with the new story-driven dungeon "The Sun, Everlasting Light". Available until February 9th, the event dungeon unveils the backstory behind the Golden Nation of Eseph - expect plenty of deceit, horrific truths, and even a sprinkling of human sacrifice to spice up the narrative even further.

Finally, if you happen to be in Taipei from January 29th to February 1st, OUTERPLANE will be offering tons of stuff to dive into at the Taipei Game Show for fans of the RPG. Head on over to the 4th floor of TAINEX Hall 1 at Booth Number M230 to catch cosplay events and get your hands on themed merch and goodies to feed your fandom.

With all that, isn't it best to get a headstart on all the festivities? You can download OUTERPLANE on iOS and Android to join in on all the fun today!