Outerplane welcomes the fiery Striker Eris along with special event content in latest update

Preferred Partner Feature

Watch your enemies burn

Eris adds a Fire-element boost to your roster

She offers powerful Burn and Bleed debuff effects

Expect more content to drop soon

Major9 is switching up your tactics for the strategy RPG Outerplane this month - specifically, the new hero Eris will be joining the fray, spicing up your lineup as a Fire-element Striker quite literally. With her powerful debuffs that Burn and Bleed unwitting foes who dare to stand in her way, you can ace single-boss battles in a jiffy.

Along with the latest update comes a fresh side story to dive into as well, which you'll likely want to discover more about, given Eris' cold personality and confident charisma. This goes hand-in-hand with the new “Ms Eris of Class E” event dungeon, where you can expect some memorable counselling office scenes with Eris as well.

Of course, there's plenty to look forward to for the rest of the year too, as the studio has just revealed its 2026 Roadmap via YouTube. Details are still a little hush-hush at the moment, but suffice it to say the early-game story content and presentation rework will be a welcome boost for new players.

Now, if you've got a competitive spirit burning within you, you'll be happy to know that a bunch of real-time PvP leagues will soon be introduced as well, along with a Steam release over the horizon.

And finally, a new premium character named “Gnosis Domine” will be joining the fight as well, so if you're keen on getting a head start before all this content drops, you can head on over to the official Outerplane website today!