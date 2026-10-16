Outerplane ramps up 1st Anniversary Bunny Moon Party with costumes and mini-games, and you're invited

Preferred Partner Feature

The party don't stop, as they say

Outerplane has topped the Google Play charts in Japan

Themed rhythm mini-game and costumes up ahead

New story area to challenge too

Bunny rabbits will always have their appeal, even when they're on a different world entirely - and that's never been truer within the isekai adventure, Outerplane! Continuing its festivities for the 1st Service Transfer Anniversary, Major9's anime-style RPG is adding even more content for the 1st Anniversary Bunny Moon Party, which means that you can look forward to keeping the celebration going come October 20th.

That's because pre-registrations for Outerplane's anniversary content have already surpassed 200,000 sign-ups, proving just how pumped everyone seems to be for the Bunny Moon Party - so much so that the RPG actually hit first place on Google Play's Top Free RPG Games chart in Japan. Outerplane also bagged second place in South Korea, so it's safe to say the hype is very much real. To celebrate this milestone, Major9 is planning a surprise gift for all players around the October 20th update, so stay tuned!

But the Bunny Moon Party is far from over! The October 20 update brings even more reasons to celebrate, starting with the all-new rhythm mini-game, "Thump, Thump! Moon Bunny's Mill." The mini-game will have you bopping your head to the beat of a new rhythm game - or rather, tapping your thumbs to the beat of pounding mochis. How well you do so rewards you with cool progression bonuses, so you'd best get your timed taps right.

Plus, you'll also get to unlock an exclusive Moon Rabbit-themed lobby during the festivities, so if you happened to have collected any four of six costumes eligible for the event – the new Moon Bunny costumes for Demiurge Delta and Gnosis Beth included - you can expect to prettify your main lobby with even more themed delights.

And finally, if you're more of a narrative-driven gamer, there's the fresh area for Origin Story Season 4 (Normal & Hard) to explore too. As the original story moves closer to its conclusion, the stakes are higher than ever!

If all that sounds fab to you, you can join the bandwagon by downloading Outerplane on iOS and Android today!