OUTERPLANE beginner's guide - All of the tips you need for mastering this strategy RPG

Preferred Partner Feature

In case you missed it, OUTERPLANE is currently celebrating its Steam release opening the doors to Mirsha for a whole new group of players and giving returning adventurers another way to experience this fantasy world.

New players will also find a renewed opening story and tutorial. This time, you enter Mirsha as an Earthling who quite literally falls out of the sky and into a dangerously distorted dungeon. There, you run into Luna and her companions Delta, Lambda, and Viella, who are already dealing with threats of their own.

It soon becomes clear that your arrival is anything but ordinary. You possess a mysterious power known as a Quirk, a special ability sometimes bestowed upon Earthlings in this world, and yours appears capable of awakening a companion's potential. After seeing that power firsthand, Luna decides you would make a very useful addition to the group and brings you back to their home, the Ark Lemegeton.

From there, your unexpected arrival quickly turns into a much bigger journey across Mirsha. You'll recruit new heroes, take on increasingly dangerous enemies, and gradually uncover more of the world as you search for a way forward. It's not gonna be an easy journey; you'll need all the help and hints you can get, so here are some essential tips to get you started.