Outerplane invites you to a Bunny Moon Party with a new 3-star bruiser and free bunny-themed cosmetics

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Demiurge hero “Demiurge Lambda” joins the fray

Daily login event gives away growth materials for free

Sign up until October 12th to grab commemorative rewards

Anniversaries are always worth celebrating, even more so when it's got bunny-themed cosmetics and tasty mochi cakes involved! It seems like that's exactly what Major9 is going for as it celebrates one year of service transfer for Outerplane, offering tons of freebies and limited-time rewards for you to get your hands on this month.

In particular, the aptly titled “Bunny Moon Party” update welcomes the new Demiurge hero “Demiurge Lambda” to the RPG, which means you can look forward to adding a 3-star Light-element Striker-type bruiser to your lineup soon. She can effectively boost your survivability with her self-healing abilities; plus, the new Monad Eva’s Bunny Moon costume will be up for grabs for free via the login bonus event too.

The team is also launching the event dungeon, “Operation Bunny Moon: A Big Thank-You!”, letting you clear event-exclusive missions and livening up the festivities with special mochi cakes across Luna Kingdom.

If you're eager to put your new rewards to the test, there's the floor expansion for the Earth, Water, Fire, Dark, and Light Elemental Towers, which can now be challenged up to the 150th floor. The “Universal Tower” follows suit with 100 floors too, where you can squad up with heroes of any element to maximise your team comp.

In the meantime, you can pre-register for the first anniversary festivities until October 12th to snag some commemorative rewards. Simply doing your dailies will reward you with tons of goodies as well in the 10-page “1st Anniversary Bingo” after then, whether you're aiming to hit a specific amount of progression materials or trying to complete your collection of equipment.

There's plenty of Dimension Supply Tickets and Special Recruitment Tickets to be given away too, so suffice it to say there's a lot to look forward to in Outerplane this month!