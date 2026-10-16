UFL hits 10 million mobile downloads and finally adds controller support

Your thumbs can take a break

UFL passes 10 million mobile downloads

DualShock and DualSense controllers now work on mobile

The popular 4v4 mode becomes permanent

Ten million downloads is a fair few people kicking a ball about on the bus. That’s where UFL on mobile has got to across iOS and Android, roughly five months after its soft launch went global back in May.

Controller support was added last week as well, and I’d say that’s the more useful of the two bits of news. Touchscreen football has always asked a lot of your thumbs, and this started life on PS5 and Xbox, so letting you pair a pad feels like the obvious move. Both DualShock and DualSense controllers work, wired or over Bluetooth. Handy if you’ve already got one sitting next to the telly.

The 4v4 mode is staying put too. It began as a limited-time event, went down well enough that Strikerz Inc. has made it a permanent fixture, and community tournaments are now running across six regions alongside the regular updates.

Over on PS5, Xbox, and PC, things have gone a bit stranger. The Monsters Team Pass has footballers transforming under a full moon until November 11th; Scott McTominay is now a 95, and Viktor Gyökeres has wandered out to the left wing.

An autumn roster refresh has landed there too, adding 1,057 footballers and removing 1,159. None of that has been announced for mobile, so your phone stays werewolf-free for now. Maybe the full moon could change that.

If you’re only just getting started, our UFL on mobile explainer covers the advanced pass and the rest of the basics before you throw yourself into 4v4. It takes a little longer to settle into than the usual sim, so give the tutorial a proper go.

UFL on mobile is out now on the App Store and Google Play, free-to-play with in-app purchases.

And if you're looking for something similar, our list of best football games on iOS has a few more options.