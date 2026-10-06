Eterspire releases its A Night Full of Frights update, letting you live out Halloween in Aetera

Eterspire has been updated with a brand-new suite of Halloween offerings

Step into Stonehollow Fairgrounds and Firefly Grove, both of which have had spooky makeovers

Or take on new quests for both low- and high-level players!

It's a funny coincidence that, just this past weekend, I was at RuneFest 2026 looking at the success of a homegrown hit from gaming's past. Now, I'm looking at another potential megahit in Stonehollow Workshop's Eterspire, which has just released its A Night Full of Frights update for the Halloween season!

The first stop on your Halloween journey in Eterspire should be the Stonehollow Fairgrounds, where you'll find guild members handing out exclusive seasonal cosmetics. And Stonehollow isn't the only place getting a Halloween makeover, as Firefly Grove also receives a complete visual overhaul, complete with spectres haunting it!

It's Halloweeeeeen

This update also comes with additional quests, with level 137 players able to tackle the new Little Red Missing Hood quest that has you aid Luna in recovering her hood before the next full moon. A new level eight quest also features the character Sweettooth, who you'll help accompany trick-or-treating around town.

And it's not just seasonal content that fans can look forward to either. This update also introduces new Champion Monsters that can appear during quests and hunts. These empowered versions of regular monsters feature not just boosted stats, but also their own dodgeable attacks you'll need to watch out for.

Finally, Eterspire is also adding a way to access old quest rewards with the character Slipperypalms, located deep in the Vestadian Sewers, who'll sell you goodies you may've previously sold or lost. All this on top of a suite of performance fixes means that there's never been a better time to jump into Eterspire!

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