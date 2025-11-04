Outerplane welcomes the poisonous Gnosis Viella to the world of Mirsha during 2.5-year anniversary

Preferred Partner Feature

Over a million players and counting

Gnosis Viella debuts as a Dark-element Striker

New event story with rewards up for grabs

Limited-time events underway

Major9 is celebrating two and a half years of service within Outerplane, the studio's tactical isekai-themed adventure. In particular, the RPG's 2.5-year anniversary is welcoming a new character to the fray, along with special goodies you can get your hands on as a special "thank you" to the community - and it's a community that's already got more than a million players and counting.

What makes the RPG compelling has plenty to do with the narrative, where you play as K - an ordinary Earthling with an extraordinary tale to tell. As you might expect from isekai stories, you'll get whisked away to the parallel world of Mirsha where magic and science collide - and, of course, you'll get to meet a colourful cast of characters along the way to spice up your journey.

Gnosis Viella

Viella

As for the 2.5-year anniversary festivities, Gnosis Viella is debuting to deal toxic damage to anyone who dares to stand in her way. With her poison-tipped skills that weaken foes in both PvE and PvP, it's safe to say this Dark-element Striker is a force to be reckoned with.

Now, her event story will also put special rewards up for grabs; plus, you can also look forward to nabbing Irregular Equipment and even a chance to score Lobby Mascot on top of the limited-time event goodies to be given away.

Speaking of goodies, we’re currently offering an exclusive code that will net players: Ether x 1,500 / Stamina x 200 / Gold x 1,000,000, To claim these items, simply enter the coupon code: MONADMATSURI.

If you're keen on joining this epic tale of betrayal and revenge, you can head on over to the official website today! You can also stay up to date with all of the latest news and events by following OUTERPLANE’s X and Discord channels.