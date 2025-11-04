Bleach: Brave Souls announces two new characters as part of its 10th anniversary fest

What's old is new again

Bleach: Brave Souls is celebrating its 10th anniversary

And as part of the ongoing festivities new characters have been revealed

You can look forward to new versions of Sosuke Aizen and Bambietta Basterbine

By now you've already read this a dozen times, but Bleach: Brave Souls is still in the headlines for good reason. After being released at the tail-end of the original series run, it's exploded back into popularity. Fuelled in no small part due to the new Thousand-Year Blood War arc!

And now, to further mark their ongoing 10th anniversary celebrations, the folks at KLab have announced two new key characters set to arrive soon. These are Sosuke Aizen (Spirit Society version) and Bambietta Basterbine (Orient Society version), who were revealed as part of the 10th Anniversary Fest, which took place yesterday.

Now I stopped reading around the time the Soul Society arc ended, so there's a lot of changes here for me. For one, it's Aizen back since his defeat in a new look (different to his usual new look that is) and Bambietta Basterbine in a snazzy new look that disguises the fact she seems completely evil.

Back in my day, we all agreed Kenpachi was the coolest

Anyway, grousing about the fact that they dare advance the storyline over the past ten or so years since I last read Bleach, I think we can all agree this is a neat little addition. Be sure to check out our Bleach: Brave Souls tier list for some of our other top picks.

And it won't be stopping there anytime soon as the 10th Anniversary Fest also confirmed we would be getting even more characters drawn from the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. Meanwhile, those of you who enjoy the idea of grabbing new illustration content can look forward to new stuff based on Tite Kubo's most recent piece done for Brave Souls' 10th anniversary.

But there's plenty of anime-inspired content for you otakus out there. So be sure to check in on our list of the best anime mobile games currently available on iOS and Android!