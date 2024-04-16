Order Daybreak lets you engage in real-time combat with 2.5D visuals, now open for pre-registration

800k sign-ups and counting

Hit pre-reg milestones for cool rewards

Play as an Aegis Warrior in a post-apocalyptic world

SR Partner Yuzu up for grabs

Neocraft Limited has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Order Daybreak, the studio's upcoming action RPG set in a sci-fi-themed post-apocalyptic world. Boasting gorgeous 2.5D combat, the game tasks you with recruiting powerful allies as an Aegis Warrior on a quest to save the world.

In Order Daybreak, you can look forward to building synergies with skilled allies and strategising how you can take down your foes in thrilling real-time battles. There are plenty of classes to choose from to suit different playstyles, as well as powerhouse gear you can collect and equip to help you live to fight another day.

And if you're more of a social butterfly, you'll be happy to know that you can team up and join forces with players all over the globe to forge alliances in cross-server play. If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not take a look at our list of the best multiplayer games on Android to get your fill?

Pre-registration sign-ups are currently at the 800,000 mark, with awesome in-game goodies up for grabs depending on the milestones reached. An SR Partner Yuzu, for instance, will be given away to everyone when the two-million milestone is hit.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Order Daybreak and pre-registering on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and is expected to launch on June 20th. Take that release date with a grain of salt, though, as these dates on the App Store may still change without notice.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info on the game as well.