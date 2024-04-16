War Robots is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special event full of rewards

10 years and 270 million players later, the shooter continues to march forward

MY.GAMES and Pixionic are inviting you to a thrilling event that celebrates a decade of mechanical mayhem and epic battles as War Robots turns ten. The multiplayer shooter has been around since 2014, amassing a player base of millions over the years. It has transformed from a modest release into a massive franchise with a dedicated global community.

To commemorate this special milestone in War Robots, Pixonic has prepared a special in-game event filled with exciting new content. Dive into the action with new challenges, cinematic experiences that expand the game's lore, and the customary War Robots Live Show, featuring an exclusive peek into the developers’ brains. Plus, you can show your support with brand-new merch.

With over 270 million registered players and generating over $900 million in revenue, War Robots is a powerhouse in the mobile gaming industry. The shooter continues to attract millions of new players each year, with 2023 alone bringing in over 28 million installs across all platforms. Today, War Robots boasts up to five million monthly users, with around 600 thousand logging in daily.

One of the major reasons for the game’s success is the regular updates and improvements it receives. They started small with six robots, nine weapons and a single map in 2014. Now, you can enjoy a whopping 83 robots, 15 titans, 149 weapons, 106 legendary pilots, 14 maps, and several PvE and PvP game modes. That’s a staggering amount of growth in a decade.

Another important milestone was successfully entering the Chinese gaming industry. It happened after five years of trying and only 26 other games received their ISBN license in 2023. The results can be seen as well as War Robots is among the top five shooters in the region.

