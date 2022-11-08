Opus: Echo of Starsong, an interactive visual novel-style adventure, is launching on iOS next week

Sigono’s Opus series has been around for seven years now, beginning with Opus: The Day We Found Earth and followed by Opus: Rocket of Whispers. The series initially launched on iOS and Android and eventually migrated to other platforms. This third installation in the franchise, Opus: Echo of Starsong changed up the release order a little as it was first launched on MacOS, followed by the Nintendo Switch and then consoles.

Now, finally, after a year, iPhone users can enjoy this adventure game as it finally hits the App Store on November 17th. It brings back the classic visual novel-style adventure focussed on space navigation and exploring vast locations. Opus: Echo of Starsong tells a tale about an intergalactic journey that transcends time through the power of love.

Opus: Echo of Starsong takes place in an unregulated solar system at the peak of the gold rush in space. Here, players assume the role of Jun, an exiled but noble individual. He is accompanied by a witch that unfortunately lost her parents during the war, Eda.

Together, this duo embarks on a journey of self-discovery as they go from asteroid to asteroid, looking for lost treasures and long-forgotten lore. This expedition began as a blessing, but it soon turned into a burden as, after all these years, Jun has now become an old man. But he still longs to see his lover one last time.

Players will be able to explore this story which will take around 10-12 hours to complete before they are met with an ending that will ensure that the tears don’t stop. Echo of Stargsong features a stellar cast of characters with whom players can interact and grow.

Gameplay-wise, expect to be on your feet at all times as well as dozens of encounters are coming your way. All of them will require quick and strategic thinking. The fate of Jun and his crew lies in your hands now. Will he be able to meet Eda again?

Opus: Echo of Starsong will launch on the App Store on November 17th. It can currently be pre-ordered for $7.99. Find more information on the official website.