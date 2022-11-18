OPUS: Echo of Starsong is out now on iOS, letting mobile gamers in on its emotional story

In case you missed it, SIGONO has officially announced the launch of OPUS: Echo of Starsong on the iOS App Store. As the the third instalment of the OPUS anthology series, the visual novel-slash-adventure game features extra side quests that add 2-5 hours of gameplay on top of the 10-12 hours' runtime that tells an emotional story.

In OPUS: Echo of Starsong, players can look forward to all-new voice acting as well to enhance the experience from the original Steam version, which boasts recognitions from the IGF and Webby Awards under its belt. Players step into the shoes of Jun, an exiled noble, as he ventures across a lawless galaxy together with orphaned witch Eda. Things turn sour somewhere along the way, and, according to the game's official description, "what appears to be a blessed encounter will turn into a lifelong burden...Will Jun, now a withered old man, be able to see his lover one last time?"

The game features colourful characters with rich backstories along with the choice to risk it all or to stay on the safe side when it comes to random encounters. Players will explore everything from space stations underground to vast cities among the stars, as well as solve musical puzzles where they'll have to listen for the correct sounds on a star map.

If you're keen on giving it a go, you can now download OPUS: Echo of Starsong on the iOS App Store for $8.99. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

